Obituary – Sterling Beckstead

Passed away peacefully at Garden Terrace in Kanata on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Sterling Beckstead, formerly of Cardinal, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Beckstead (nee Hayes). Loving father of Locky Beckstead (Marianne) of Ottawa, Shannon Lepage (Paul) of Ottawa, Shelly Beckstead of Brockville, Kerri Steeves (Kevin) of Brockville, Stacey Beckstead (Bernadette) of Merrickville and Jill Beland (late Norm) of Wawa. Dear brother of Ronald Beckstead of Ingleside, Duane Beckstead (Milly) of Avonmore and Freida Armstrong (late Garry) of Winchester. Sterling will be fondly remembered by 13 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Acil and Edna Beckstead (nee Coughler), his daughters Christine Laporte and Roxanne Hamilton, his sisters Marion Legault (George), Betty Burrell (Bill) and his brother Ray Beckstead. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, November 14th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

