McMillan and more recognized for Excellence

MORRISBURG – Celebrating the business community, South Dundas council hosted its fifth annual Community Breakfast and Awards of Excellence October 5.

The breakfast highlighted the business achievements of the awardees and their contributions to the community.

Lloyd McMillan Equipment was named Business of the Year. The family-owned business was started in 1976.

“We’re approaching our 50th year,” Troy McMillan told the audience in accepting the award with his dad Lloyd.

“We’re very proud of our community and all the businesses that flourish here.”

Smyth’s Apple Orchard received the Agriculture Award this year.

In accepting the award on behalf of the Beckstead family, Kaileigh Helmer thanked everyone for their support of the business and the family during the last several months after the death of her aunt Nikki Beckstead.

The Tourism Award want to artist Diane Sullivan, who owns Arabesque Pottery Studio in Williamsburg. She told the audience about how her business pivoted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, most of her business was generated from outside South Dundas. Once the lockdowns began, the local community supported her pottery business.

Completing a multi-million dollar plant expansion in Iroquois this year, South Dundas’ largest private-sector employer Ross Video received the Innovation Award this year.

CEO David Ross highlighted all the employee connections that were at the event.

“This is really an award for everybody,” Ross told the audience.

Seventeen year old Morrisburg resident Ethan Hamilton was named Young Professional of the Year.

Arla Casselman-Veinotte received the Community Builder Award for her work volunteering in beautification work in the community, including in the Morrisburg Village Plaza.

McArthur Muscle Restoration and Performance won the New Business award.

Mayor Jason Broad was the keynote speaker for the event. He highlighted points of his first 10 months in office and how he has seen how unique the municipality is, including its business community.

“I know every one of you in the room here today knows this and contributes to that,” he said. “You can change lives; your business or services changes lives; you impact people everyday; you are important and you are South Dundas.”

Broad highlighted the long history of small businesses in the community, reflecting on his family background.

His parents owned a fuel-oil distribution franchise in North Dundas when he was growing up. His wife Shelley owns Biba, which began over 100 years ago as Casselman Shoe Store and has remained in the family since.

“Our local businesses have deep, deep roots,” Broad said. “It’s important that we acknowledge and celebrate all our local businesses and our personal stories. We have it all in South Dundas.”

Deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre closed the event by announcing this year’s Community Improvement Plan funding recipients. Emard Bros. Lumber, which purchased the former Morrisburg Building Centre property, will receive $4,000 for facade improvements. Seaway Crafters Guild will receive $1,000 for signage. Frank Ault Excavating will receive a $4,000 facade grant, and Stone Crop Acres Winery will receive $1,000 for signage improvements.

