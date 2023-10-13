Obituary – George William Bertrand

George William Bertrand passed away peacefully on October 6, 2023 in Iroquois, Ontario in his 90th year. Loving husband to Louise, loving father of Jonathan (Sandra) of Toronto, and Larissa (Richard) of Toronto. Predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence (Dorothy), Maurice (Marion), Edmond (Mary), David, Arthur (Shirley), Jimmy, Marcel, and his sisters, Dorothy (Eddie), and Edith. Missed by sister-in-law Audrey, nephew Jim (Heather), Stephen (Debbie), Scott (Terre), niece Susanne Murray, many other nieces and nephews and their families, and many dear friends. George was owner of Ideal Window Cleaning for over 50 years in the Hamilton area with many loyal customers.

George was a loyal witness of Jehovah, and the Memorial service will be at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Johnstown, Ontario on Saturday October 28, 2023 at 2pm. For those unable to attend in person, the service will stream via videoconferencing. Zoom details Meeting ID: 884 8198 5058 Password: Meetings Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

