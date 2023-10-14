Obituary – Victor Markell

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, October 13, 2023, Victor Markell of Iroquois, age 64. Loving husband of Kim Markell (nee Fawcett). Dear father of Olivia Lewis of Lansdowne and Samantha Markell (Deven Summers) of Iroquois. Dear brother of Ivan Markell (Linda) of Ingleside, Diane Cadieux (Harvey) of Cornwall, Dalton Gibbons (Gloria) of Winchester and Donald Bryere of Cornwall. Brother-in-law of Carole Markell of Morrisburg and Alice Robertson of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his father Victor Gibbons, his mother Leona Keeler (Corbett), his sisters Helen Markell and Dorothy Merkley and his brothers Douglas Gibbons, Stewart Markell, Chuck Markell and Paul Markell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 17th at 11 a.m. followed by cremation. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

