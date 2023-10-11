This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 11, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

McMillan and more recognized for Excellence;

Dairy Producers bid most attractive for new Zamboni;

Dental manufacturing planned for former Beavers plant;

Grain staunches traffic losses on Seaway;

Morrisburg Christmas Craft sale October 21-22;

Editorial – Aesthetically displeasing safety issues;

Four point weekend for Morrisburg Jr. C Lions;

‘The Once’ wins hearts at Morrisburg concert;

Lucien and Jimmy the Janitor share a “Lot of Nuthin'”;

These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Support local journalism in your community. Buy a print subscription to The Leader and get all the week’s news delivered to your mailbox each week. It is only $40 per year. With the holiday season around the corner, newspaper subscriptions make a great gift that lasts all year long. Subscribe today!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

