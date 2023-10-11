This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 11, 2023

October 11, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • McMillan and more recognized for Excellence;
  • Dairy Producers bid most attractive for new Zamboni;
  • Dental manufacturing planned for former Beavers plant;
  • Grain staunches traffic losses on Seaway;
  • Morrisburg Christmas Craft sale October 21-22;
  • Editorial – Aesthetically displeasing safety issues;
  • Four point weekend for Morrisburg Jr. C Lions;
  • ‘The Once’ wins hearts at Morrisburg concert;
  • Lucien and Jimmy the Janitor share a “Lot of Nuthin'”;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

