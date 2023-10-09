Obituary – Doris Marcellus

Passed away peacefully at the Wellington House Nursing Home in Prescott on Friday, October 6, 2023, Doris Marcellus (nee McGowan), in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Don Marcellus and the late Dick Gamble. Loving mother of Bob Marcellus (Susan) of Iroquois and Sandra Lawrence (Bill) of Spencerville. Dear sister of Dr. John McGowan (Marg) of Kanata. Doris will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Robin Van Luit, Dennis Van Luit (Cheryl), Christopher Marcellus (Derek), Melissa Eveland (Chris), Robbie Marcellus (Byron), Adam Lawrence (Tiffany), Chelsea Rothel (Jordan), Michelle Lawrence and her great-grandchildren Noah, Tanner, Alex, Jaydon, Connor, Justin, Allison, Theodore, Luke and Emma. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Hattie McGowan (nee Casselman), her daughter Ann Van Luit and her brothers Ken and Garnet McGowan. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Wednesday, October 11th from 2 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Dundela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Johnstown United Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

