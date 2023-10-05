Obituary – Brenda Merkley

Passed away suddenly at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Brenda Merkley (nee Babcock) of Morrisburg, age 65. Loving wife of Andy Merkley for 40 years. Dear sister-in-law of June Garlough (Clare) of Riverside Heights, Jerry Merkley of Brockville and Eric Merkley (Donna) of Prescott. She was predeceased by her parents George and Claire Babcock (nee Boulerice), her brother Randy Babcock and her brother-in-law Bucky Merkley. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, October 7th from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

