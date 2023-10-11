Obituary – Everett Froats

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Everett Froats of Iroquois, in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Dory Froats. Loving father of Brad Froats (late Carol) of Iroquois and Chris McNairn (Doug) of Morrisburg. Dear brother-in-law of Nan Brinston (Ron) of Windsor. Everett will be fondly remembered by his grandson Jordan McNairn (Alecia) of Winchester. He was predeceased by his parents Elza and Norah Froats (nee Droppo), his sisters Grace Burley (Ivan) and Evelyn Thorpe (Andy), his brother William Froats (Mabel) and his sisters-in-law Elaine Van Allen (Clare) and Jean Adams (Ray). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

