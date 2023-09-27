This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 27, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Van stolen from Cornwall, youth arrested locally;
- Three alarm Strader Road fire;
- Council grants storage deal to Seaway Surge;
- Jr. C Lions unbeaten in opening weekend;
- Great weather, great fun at Williamsburg Harvest Festival;
- Beavers Dental building sold;
- Fire Assistant leaves SDFES;
- Editorial – News matters this week and every week;
- Iroquois Dam refurbishment;
- IPS student work part of Pumpkinferno;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online each Thursday, breaking news published online when it happens.
October 1-8 is National Newspaper Week. Support local journalism in your community by subscribing to The Leader. Subscriptions are only $40/year delivered anywhere in Canada. Sign up today.