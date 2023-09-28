Excitement! Adventure! Fun! Three Musketeers at Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Want to join the bravest swordsmen in all of France and help save the King? That is young D’Artagnan’s dream! However, in the fantastic and rollicking Dufflebag Theatre production of ‘The Three Musketeers,’ this country lad will soon find that it is not that easy to be a Musketeer like Porthos, Athos and Aramis – or to foil the plot against the young king.

On Saturday, October 14th, at 1 p.m., for one show only, Upper Canada Playhouse invites everyone, and especially children, to join the famous Dufflebag Theatre company as they perform a lively, funny, and interactive version of the classic adventure tale, ‘The Three Musketeers.’ This is a show full of comedy, full of excitement, and full of opportunities for young audience members to take an actual role in bringing a wonderful story to life.

Founded in 1992, Dufflebag Theatre performs over 600 shows a year. The talented, versatile cast has brought such classic tales as ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to the stage, winning rave reviews across Canada from teachers, parents, kids and anyone else lucky enough to attend one of their shows. Now they are bringing the adventure of the famous Musketeers to the Playhouse.

“Dufflebag has been one of the most popular theatre companies for young audiences for over three decades,” said Playhouse artistic director Donnie Bowes. With this production “children not only get the opportunity to see a wonderful show, they’ll have the chance to get involved themselves in bringing this classic story alive right on the Playhouse stage.”

Dufflebag Theatre does not stage typical, “sit in your seat and just watch” shows. Full of fun, and fast paced action, in these performances, a narrator interacts with the audience, involves them in the story, and even invites some audience members to star in the show. For children (and for adults) it can be a memorable experience. Kids from kindergarten to grade eight can share in a live wonderful event.

With only one show on October 14 open to the general public, don’t miss the chance to take in an entertaining, high-energy and fun-filled 60-minute performance of Dufflebag Theatre’s wonderful ‘The Three Musketeers.’ All tickets are $16. Contact the playhouse box office to book.

