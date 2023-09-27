Obituary – Daniel Shaver

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Daniel Shaver of Iroquois, at the age of 65. Loving father of Shawn (Amy) Shaver. Dan will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Aubrey and Mack. He was predeceased by his parents, Dwayne and Gladys Shaver (nee Hall), his brothers Larry and Tim and by his sister Norma McMillan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held at the Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

