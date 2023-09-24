Obituary – Larry Dallas

Lawrence “Larry” Dallas

Former Basketball Coach at

Seaway District High School

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 21, 2023, Larry Dallas of Iroquois, age 80. Loving husband of Patricia Cooper-Dallas. Loving father of Laurence Dallas (Melissa) of Ottawa and Jared Dallas (Andrea) of Cornwall. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Eveline Dallas (nee Thompson).

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Parkinson’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

