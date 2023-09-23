Obituary – Leo Backes

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 21, 2023, Leo Backes of Winchester, age 81. Loving husband of Marguerite Backes (nee Leblond). Loving father of Dwayne Backes (Joanne) of Williamsburg, Roxanne Backes (Mark McMillan) of Chesterville and Shawn Backes (Kim Milne) of Toyes Hill. Dear brother of Rose Seguin (late Roger) of Ottawa and Norman Backes (late Claire) of Chesterville. Dear brother-in-law of Claire Backes of Williamsburg, Yvette Backes of Rockland and Jeanette Backes of Limoges. He was predeceased by his parents Jean and Leonie Backes (nee Lacoste), his sisters Elise Backes and Edna Marcil and his brothers Leonard, Joseph, Arthur and Gerry Backes. Leo will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Matt, Sarah, Jackson, Kyler (Janay), Brittney (Brandon), Ryan (Merissa), Kirsten (J.R.), Sarah (Austin) and his great-grandchildren Willow, Brooks, Cynthia, Alexis, Keirsten, Emily, Franklin and Asher. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Leo’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville on Tuesday, September 26th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Memories will be shared at 12:30. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society or the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

