Obituary – Elaine Madore

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Elaine Madore (nee Merkley) of Elma, age 71. Loving wife of Denis Madore. Loving mother of Jeffery Madore (Manon Levesque) of Hallville, Bradley Madore (Tanisha Valcin) of Ottawa and Vicki Halliday (Sean Nakoneczny) of St. Catharines. Dear sister of Lorraine Barr of Inverary. Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Kyle, Deanna, Emma, Theo, Cameron and Logan and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Carl and Muriel Merkley (nee Gray).

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery on Friday, September 15th at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to the House of Lazarus would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

