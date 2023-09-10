Obituary – Danny Krisjanis

Danny Krisjanis of Morrisburg, age 56, passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday, September 8, 2023. Loving husband of Angela Richer. Loving father of Shailynn Richer (Gregory Blue) of Kingston. Beloved son of Nancy Krisjanis of Ingleside. Dear stepbrother of Kendra Sullivan (Barry) of Chesterville and Duane Burd (late Tammy McDonald) of St. Andrews West. Son-in-law of Murray Richer (late Carol) of Morrisburg and brother-in-law of Chris Richer (Nancy) of Iroquois. He was predeceased by his father Matt Krisjanis, his stepfather Kenneth Burd and his brother David Krisjanis. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at the Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville on Saturday, September 16th at 11 a.m. Donations to Spinal Cord Injury Ontario would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

