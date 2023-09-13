Obituary – Judith Hinrichsen

December 18, 1941 - August 31, 2023

September 13, 2023 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, August 31, 2023, Judith Hinrichsen (nee Garrattley) of Morrisburg, age 81.  Former wife of Gunther Hinrichsen.  Dear sister of John Garrattley and Jane Ann Pearsall, both of England.  She was predeceased by her parents Dennis and Phyllis Garrattley (nee Lewis) and her sisters Jacqueline Garrattley and Joan Green.  She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

