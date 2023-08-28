Obituary – Ali VanBeilen

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Sunday, August 27, 2023, Ali VanBeilen (nee Vandemheen) of Morrisburg, age 80. Loving wife of Andrew VanBeilen. Loving mother of Nancy Cassell (Doug), Jeff VanBeilen (Lise), Derek VanBeilen (Rhonda) and Chris VanBeilen (Penny), all of Morrisburg. Nana will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Andrew, Samantha (Justin), Rudy, Dana (Braeden), Rebecca (Randy), Shayna, Kade, Reyen, Halle, Emmett, Linden, Greyson and her great-grandchildren Augustus, Bentley and Ruth. Dear sister of Mac Vandemheen (Ann) of Chesterville, Alice Luimes (late Albert) of Canterbury, N.B., Lubbert Vandemheen (Wanda) of South Mountain and Adriaan Vandemheen (Wilda) of Dixons Corners. Dear sister-in-law of Phyllis Vandemheen of South Mountain and Carol Vandemheen of Morrisburg. She was predeceased by her parents Lubbert and Grietje Vandemheen (nee Termaat), her sisters Alberta Noort, Eibertje Leeman, Grace Cooper and Woutje Slater and her brothers Rene, Bill and Jake Vandemheen. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Alzheimers Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

