This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 30, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- School bus shut down averted;
- Teen’s effort doesn’t go unrecognized;
- SDG to hire eight full-time staff;
- Gunfire sends one to hospital;
- SDG Rural Education Committee appointed;
- Zoning change could mean more housing;
- Editorial – Our students are not negotiation pawns;
- Lace up your skates to help WDMH;
- St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage unveils 2023-24 line-up;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.