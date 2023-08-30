This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 30, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • School bus shut down averted;
  • Teen’s effort doesn’t go unrecognized;
  • SDG to hire eight full-time staff;
  • Gunfire sends one to hospital;
  • SDG Rural Education Committee appointed;
  • Zoning change could mean more housing;
  • Editorial – Our students are not negotiation pawns;
  • Lace up your skates to help WDMH;
  • St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage unveils 2023-24 line-up;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

