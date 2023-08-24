Swank condo plans change

MORRISBURG – A lot has changed in the housing industry since 2018 including the plans for the continuation of the ongoing Dutch Meadows housing development at the west end of Morrisburg.

When approved in 2018, three condos were planned for a section of land located between Rotterdam Way and Lakeshore Drive.

The subject section of the property when approved in 2018 was to be used for condominium development. However: “This application proposes to change to townhouse development,” reads the latest application submitted for approval by Swank Construction Ltd.

August 21, the Municipality of South Dundas started the public meeting process for this Plan of Subdivision for this eight townhouse, 32 unit subdivision proposed for the 12.6 acre parcel of land between Rotterdam Way and Lakeshore Drive in Morrisburg.

The application states that the units will be 1,000 square feet in size and have an approximate selling price of $350,000.

The plan shows two cul-de-sac streets off of Rotterdam Way with all eight of the townhouses located on the northern portion of the property.

The block of land to the south of the proposed townhouses remains untouched, leaving it available for future development.

The Municipality of South Dundas will hold a public meeting regarding the project September 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. in council chambers. The meeting is being held on behalf of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, which is the approval authority for the subdivision application. Any person may join the public meeting and/or make written or verbal representation either in support of or in opposition to the proposed Plan of Subdivision.

