Obituary – Stan Mabo

April 13, 1951 - August 8, 2023

August 9, 2023 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Kingston General Hospital on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Stan Mabo of Ompah, age 72.  Loving husband of Saralyn Mabo (nee Merkley).  Loving father of Gerry (Laurie) of Brockville and Chris (Tracy) of Riverside Heights.  Dear brother of Keith (Elaine) of Smiths Falls, Mick (Yvonne) of Morrisburg and Don (Debbie) of Morrisburg.  Gramps will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Aaron, Samantha, Tyler (Becca) and his great-grandchildren Gavin, Sophia, John James, Jaxon and Grace.  He was predeceased by his parents Ernie and Alma Mabo (nee Kirkwood) and his brother Terry.  He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, August 11th from 2-4 and   6-8 p.m.  There will be no formal funeral service.  Donations to the Perth District Hospital Medical Day Care Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

