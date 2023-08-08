Obituary – Chad Woodside

Passed away suddenly at the Maxville Manor Nursing Home on Saturday, August 5, 2023, Chad Woodside of Lunenburg, age 41. Much loved son of William “Buddy” and Karen Woodside (nee Hillis) of Lunenburg. Loving brother of Bill Woodside (Jennifer) of Ingleside, Keri Lamarche (Dan) of Orleans and Jason Woodside (Bonnie) of Long Sault. Beloved grandson of Della Lauber of Cornwall. Dear uncle of Brooklyn, Brant (Ceilidh), Sierra and Keaton (Brianna).

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, August 22nd from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lunenburg. A luncheon will follow the interment at the South Stormont Community Hall in Long Sault. Donations to Chalmers United Church or Maxville Manor would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to either charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

