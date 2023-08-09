This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Closest race finish in Tubie history;
  • $50 million SLPC infrastructure shortfall;
  • Tubies gone wild theme makes for colourful parade;
  • Planning with a view to being good neighbours;
  • Local unemployment rate down;
  • Editorial – Infrastructure solutions for the SLPC;
  • Extraordinary Harmony Concert lineup August 11-13 at the Winery;
  • Jr. Lifeguard competition August 11;
  • Kiran Ahluwalia delights winery audience;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.