Obituary – Buddy Perry

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Buddy Perry of Iroquois, in his 81st year. Loving husband of Mary Perry (nee Mason) for 58 years. Loving father of Tim Perry (Jennifer) of Iroquois, Mike Perry (Kristy) of Iroquois and Melinda Perry (Chris Gibeault) of Morrisburg. Dear father-in-law of Karen Perry (Harm VanderWeide) of Iroquois. Dear brother of Barbara Smail (Ronnie) of Brinston and Eunella “Nan” Thomson (Michael) of Toronto. Buddy will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Justin Perry (Alyssa), Nick Perry (Joannie), Maggie Perry (Kennedy), Jayce Maville (Brandon), Gracie Perry, Mason Perry and his great-granddaughter Poppy Perry. He was predeceased by his parents Bert and Doreen Perry (nee Hutt), his son Doug Perry and his sister Charlaine Smail (Raymond). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Buddy’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Sunday, July 30th from 1-4 p.m. There will be an opportunity to share memories of Buddy at 3 p.m. Donations to Champions for Kids would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

