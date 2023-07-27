Four properties identified for community housing

LONG SAULT/WINCHESTER – Presentations were made to local councils in the region this month by the Cornwall SDG Human Services Department, to identify land for potential new community housing projects.

The City of Cornwall department manages housing for SDG Counties through its shared services agreement between the two municipalities.

Staff have been presenting to local lower-tier councils plans for possible development on municipally-owned land. Land already owned by municipalities more easily secures funding from the province or federal government to get housing projects started.

One location in Ingleside, one in Chesterville, and two locations in Winchester have been identified for new subsidized housing projects by the city.

In Ingleside, a 4-5 acre commercial property between the Ingleside Plaza and S.G.Wells Ford was identified for development.

Melissa Morgan from the City of Cornwall told South Stormont council at their July 19 meeting that the property is zoned commercial and would likely remain so, with space for commercial development on the first floor, and residential units on any floor above.

The property is currently owned by South Stormont. Morgan told council that any potential development is “at least seven-to-10 years out.” Between 80 and 90 units are under consideration for the Ingleside property.

In North Dundas, township council heard at their July 11 meeting that three longer term projects are under consideration, two already owned by the City of Cornwall, and one owned by the Township of North Dundas.

The township-owned property is at 24 Industrial Drive in Chesterville. Lisa Smith with the City of Cornwall told North Dundas council that the half-acre property does not have municipal services, but it would not be difficult to extend services.

No estimate was given to how many units could be built on the site. Any development will be four-to-six years at the earliest.

The two Winchester properties are buildings already owned and managed by the city. Development for those projects could take place in the next seven-to-10 years.

Smith told council that those properties could be revitalized or expanded to add capacity, similar to that of the Morris Glen development in Morrisburg. That property is in the planning stages for a 17-unit expansion – the first of a two phase build announced in late 2022.

Two properties in South Dundas were previously identified to that municipal council. One is located between Seaway District High School and County Road 2, which is currently the school’s student parking lot – but owned by South Dundas. The other is a strip of land west of Iroquois on County Road 2.

Currently there are over 400 families on a waitlist for housing in Cornwall and SDG. SDG Counties council signed on to the Eastern Ontario Warden’s Caucus 7-in-7 plan, which proposes to build 7,000 new housing units in the next seven years.

