Obituary – Nikki Beckstead

Former Owner of Smyth’s Apple Orchard in Dundela

Passed away suddenly at the family cottage on Sunday, July 30, 2023, Nikki Beckstead (nee Easter) of Iroquois, in her 51st year. Loving wife of Dean Beckstead for 23 years. Loving mother of Wyatt and Sierra Beckstead. Much loved daughter of Garry and Joyce Easter of Iroquois. Daughter-in-law of Paul and Sandra Beckstead of Iroquois. Sister-in-law of Rhonda Beckstead of Toronto and Crystal Beckstead of Williamsburg. Nikki will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Private family funeral arrangements. Donations to C.H.E.O. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

