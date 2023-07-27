South Dundas United Week 9 results

IROQUOIS – The final regular season week for South Dundas United’s six soccer leagues saw no fewer than 10 teams change position in their league standings July 22.

It took the final week of play in the BMO U-18 Soccer League for Team Uruguay to cement their place at the top of their league’s standings. Uruguay doubled England 2-1, while second place Netherlands finished out the regular season one point behind Uruguay, defeating Norway 4-2.

In the BMO U-14 Soccer League, Team Portugal’s 4-0 shut out win over Italy meant the two traded spots in the final standings. Germany secured their unbeaten season with a 4-0 shut out win over Chile. Germany closes out the regular season with a record of eight wins and one draw.

South Korea remained undefeated in the regular season, winning their ninth and final match of the 2023 regular season in the BMO U-11 Soccer League. South Korea defeated Scotland 6-2. A wild 10-1 win by Costa Rica over Brazil, coupled with Ecuador’s 8-5 win over Spain reordered that league’s table. Four teams were tied for second-to-fifth place in points, with the positions awarded based on goal differential.

In the Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 Soccer League, Finland’s 2-0 win over Poland secured their unbeaten regular season. Denmark shut out United States 8-0, Croatia and Ireland drew 1-1, and Sweden beat Belgium 4-3.

Back-to-back 15-0 wins by Japan kept them at the top of the Tim Hortons TimBits U-7 Soccer League. This week, Japan defeated Ukraine. Northern Ireland shut out Mexico 5-0, Australia beat Czechia 6-2, and Columbia won over France 4-1.

Argentina’s 1-0 win over Taiwan completed their undefeated Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 Soccer League season. Barbados shut out Canada 5-0, New Zealand shut out Wales 3-0, and Iceland beat Switzerland 7-2.

All 38 teams will play in the SDU’s annual World Cup Championship tournament July 28-29 in Iroquois to decide each league’s championship for the season.

