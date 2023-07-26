This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 26, 2023

July 26, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Four properties identified for community housing;
  • Playhouse continues 40th season celebration with Buying the Farm;
  • Grain bouys stagnant St. Lawrence-Seaway traffic;
  • Ultra-trail Monarch marathon journey begins July 29;
  • Nine charged in Cornwall biker shooting and stabbing;
  • Safety improvements to 43/7 intersection;
  • Changes to Lancer Centre agreement;
  • Editorial – Corrections system requires changes;
  • South Dundas Soccer Week 9 results;
  • Entertaining winery weekend with Harmony Concerts;
  • These stories and much more – plus a special two-page section celebrating the 51st Tubie Weekend themed “Tubies Gone Wild!”

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.