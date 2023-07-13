South Dundas United Week 7 soccer results

July 13, 2023 Editor Sports
An aerial deflection for the save – Team Uruguay goalkeeper Orion Puskas leapt to the occasion, deflecting a top-corner shot by Team Netherlands striker Kade VanBeilen during their July 8 BMO U-18 Soccer League match. Netherlands defeated the first place Uruguay team 4-1. (Contributed/South Dundas United photo)

IROQUOIS – Only one point separates second place Netherlands and first place Uruguay in the BMO U-18 Soccer League standings after Netherlands beat Uruguay 4-1 July 8. Four points separate first and third places in the U-18 League, as England shut out Norway 5-0 in the other league match of the day.

Germany continues to hold on to its unbeaten season after beating Italy Saturday 4-3 in the BMO U-14 Soccer League. Portugal shut out Chile 6-0.

South Korea maintained their undefeated season in the BMO U-11 Soccer League with a 6-2 win over Ecuador. Scotland snapped a three game losing streak, beating Brazil 4-3. Spain earned their second win of the season, snapping a five game losing skid with a 6-1 win over Costa Rica.

Finland shut out Ireland 10-0 in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 Soccer League Saturday. Poland shut out United States 4-0, while Croatia doubled Sweden 4-2, and Denmark beat Belgium 6-2.

Ukraine won their second game of the season, a 6-3 win over Mexico in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-7 Soccer League. Japan beat Columbia 7-1, Czechia shut out France 6-0, and Northern Ireland won 4-3 over Australia.

In the Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 Soccer League, Barbados defeated Taiwan 10-2, New Zealand doubled Canada 2-1, first place Argentina beat Switzerland 10-2, and Iceland snapped a two game winless streak, beating Wales 6-1.

Team England forward Leo Aliaga gets the ball past Team Norway goalkeeper Corson Gilmour during the England/Norway game July 8. England went on to shut out Norway 5-0.

