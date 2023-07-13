Williamsburg Warriors bring home U-11 Silver

KENMORE – The Rural Ottawa Softball U-11 Mites Division league championship tournament to wrap up the 2023 softball season took place July 7-9 in Kenmore, where the Williamsburg Warriors played their way into the championship final.

The Warriors played to a 16-12 win against Vars in their first game of tournament play, followed by an 11-9 win over Rural Ottawa Manotick Team 2.

In their third game of the day on Saturday the Warriors faced Winchester Sox Team 1 and lost 11-5.

The Warriors two wins were enough to put them into Sunday’s A finals against the undefeated Kenmore Heat.

Winchester’s win over Williamsburg put them into to B finals which they lost to Manotick Team 1.

In the A final, Williamsburg came out swinging scoring three runs in their first at bat.

Kenmore answered back with three runs of their own.

From that point on Kenmore’s strong bats and stronger fielding were too much for the young Warriors.

Kenmore claimed the A championship at their home field 15-8.

