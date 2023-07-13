$500K renovations to Iroma Apartments

CORNWALL – Tenants at the Iroma Apartments in Iroquois will see over $560,000 in renovations completed to the 42 apartments in the City of Cornwall operated building.

Cornwall City council approved a bid by YorkCore Construction from North York to renovate the kitchens in the city-owned apartment building. YorkCore’s $563,544 bid was the lowest of two companies to bid on the project.

A third bid was rejected for not meeting the mandatory requirements for the project.

The project is over the budgeted $483,000 but city staff recommended it proceed with savings from other housing capital projects to cover the $80,000 shortfall.

The Iroma Apartments were built in 1975 and the kitchens in the apartments have never been renovated.

The project includes updated kitchen wiring with GFI receptacles, new range hood fans, replacement electrical panels, and new kitchen cupboards.

A report to city council said the Iroquois building is the last building located in SDG Counties owned or maintained by Cornwall’s Department of Human Services to have the kitchens replaced. No deadline for completion of the project was given.

The city’s Department of Human Services oversees community housing within Cornwall and in SDG Counties through a shared-services agreement between the two municipalities.

