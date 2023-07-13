Emma Morrow – Provincial Steeplechase Champion

BRAMPTON – Morrisburg athlete Emma Morrow is the 2023 provincial U-18 Steeplechase champion.

Morrow competed in the 2000 metre event, at the 2023 Royal Canadian Legion Summer Track and Field Championship in Brampton July 7-8.

Steeplechase is track-based race consisting of 18 hurdle jumps and five water jumps, each spaced approximately 78 metres apart. At the U-18 level, the total race distance is 2,000 metres.

Morrow finished the race in 7 minutes, 32.9 seconds, over 28 seconds head of second place Charlotte Piscione from Woodstock.

She followed up her Steeplechase victory with a second place finish in the 3000 metre run. Morrow finished with a time of 10 minutes, 56.86 seconds – just over 10 seconds off first place Sophia Clarkson from Simcoe.

Up next, Morrow will compete in the Athletics Canada Legion National Track and Field Championship in Sherbrooke, QC August 11-13. She is also an alternate for Team Ontario at the competition.

Morrow is a member of the Brockville Legion Track and Field Club.

