Obituary – Beverley Fader

Peacefully at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital, on Friday, June 9, 2023. Beverley Fader (nee Montgomery) of Iroquois at the age of 89. Dearly beloved companion of Burrill Harriman and loving wife to and to the late Douglas Fader. Dear sister-in-law of Marie Montgomery of Iroquois and Betty Bryan of Brockville. Predeceased by her brothers Carl and Dale Montgomery. Sadly, missed by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Family and friends may call at he Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 13, from 10am until time of the service at the Funeral Home at 11am. Donations to the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Interment at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

