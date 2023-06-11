Obituary – Patsy May Jones

Peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Beloved daughter of the late Denzil and Ida Casselman. Dear sister of the late Tom Casselman and his wife the late Enid Casselman. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

At Patsy’s request there will be no funeral services. Donations to the Charity of Choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Cardinal. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

