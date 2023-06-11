Obituary – Nicole Marie Brum

Peacefully at the Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Nicole Brum (nee Labbe) of Scarborough at the age of 75. Dearly beloved wife of the late Heitor Brum. Loving mother of Mark Sananes (Julie Benoit). Dear sister of Remi, Jacques and Lise. Cherished grandmother of Callum and Daniel Sananes. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Family and friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois, on Saturday, June 17 from 11am until time of the service at 1pm at the Funeral Home. Donations to the Charity of Choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

