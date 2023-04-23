Obituary – Johanna Nicolaassen

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 22, 2023, Johanna Nicolaassen (nee de Groot) of Morrisburg, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Harry Nicolaassen. Loving mother of Martin (Lisa) of Iroquois, David (Sheryl) of Morrisburg, Jennifer Barrie (Mike) of Williamsburg and Michael of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Diny Kerkhof (late Cor) of Holland. Johanna will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Riley (Sophie), Trevor, Rachel, Sean, Kathleen (Brody), Charlotte, James and her great-grandson Teddy. She was predeceased by her sister Anna van der Rijt (late Theo) and her brothers Evert de Groot, Wim de Groot (late Nettie), Martin de Groot (late Lena) and Johan de Groot. She is aso survived by several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg on Wednesday, April 26th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to either charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

