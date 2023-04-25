Obituary – Bert Mudde

Peacefully at the Chartwell Hartford Retirement Residence in Morrisburg our beloved brother Bert Mudde, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the age of 77. He was predeceased by his parents Teunis Mudde and Christine Mudde, (nee van der Woerdt). Bert is survived by 8 siblings and extended family, Corrie Brunsting (late John), Bram Mudde (late Gerda) Martin Mudde (Wilma), Joe Mudde (Jacquie), Jack Mudde (Anne), Audrey Bruining (Wiepo), Christine Vandermeer (Neil), Ron Duprey (Denise). Bert’s memory will always be treasured by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Bert was a man of deep faith and his love for God and others was an example to all of us. This was especially true during the past few months as he experienced many health struggles. Through all these struggles and setbacks his only comfort in life and in death was that he belonged — body and soul, in life and in death — to his faithful Saviour, Jesus Christ. Bert is now rejoicing and praising God in His presence. We are thankful for the excellent care provided by the staff at the Hartford.

Funeral Arrangements

The family will receive condolences beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28 at the Community Christian Reformed Church in Dixons Corners followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to stay for lunch and fellowship after the service. Inurnment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. The service will be available for viewing on YouTube the following day by clicking on the video for Bert Mudde Funeral using the link youtube.com/@dixonschurch. Memorial donations to Timothy Christian School or the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

