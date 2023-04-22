Obituary – Dennis Osborne

Suddenly at his home in Cornwall, on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the age of 58. Dearly beloved father of Brandon (Sarah), Tabitha (Nathan), and Emily (Nick). Dear brother of Doug (Gail), Teresa (Rick), Marion (Andre), Kevin (Shelley), and Melissa. Loving grandfather of Zander, Ryker, Raydon, Luna, terra, Amie, and Carter. Predeceased by his parents Paul Drouillard, and Edith Hutchinson, and by his brother Michael. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, in Morrisburg, on Wednesday, May 10, at 11am. Donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

