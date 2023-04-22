Obituary – James Murton

Jim (James) Murton, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023 at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital after a short illness, with his wife Penny, sons Joel (Stephanie)& Michael (Liza)and daughters Rosalie (Garrett) and Sarah at his side. He was the cherished brother of Cheryl (Bill) and Roberta ( Rick). He was the loving grandfather of Julia and Carrie-Anne.

Jim was a devoted husband and father, and a respected member of the Ottawa automotive community for many decades. We would like to thank the Ottawa Hospital Nephrology team and the doctors and nurses at WDMH.

In accordance with Jim’s wishes, there will be no funeral or celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations to WDMH would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmcLaughlin.com.

