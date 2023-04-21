Obituary – Heather MacGillivray

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Heather MacGillivray’s passing on April 19, 2023. She was a loving wife for 65 years, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who touched many lives with her warmth and kindness.

Growing up, Heather loved watching hockey games at the Old Montreal Forum with her Uncle Bob. As she grew older, she became the biggest Ottawa Sens fan and could often be heard shouting coaching instructions at the T.V. She was also an avid Blue Jays fan and never missed watching a game.

Heather cherished the time she spent with her husband, John, during his RCAF postings abroad. She spoke fondly of their weekend trips to places like Luxembourg and the memories they made together. Her daughters, Debbie and Donna, also have fond memories of these trips and the adventures they shared (even though they weren’t allowed to ride the elephants)! Heather was a woman of many passions, including playing bingo, shopping for shoes, and baking her grandchildren’s favourite cookies.

She loved being a grandma and made sure to spoil her grandchildren with her famous fried hot dogs and toasted buns. As her grandchildren grew older, she always made sure they were taken care of and had whatever they needed. She was also a huge fan of the Upper Canada Playhouse and enjoyed attending plays with her grand kids. Her epic fruit cake will also be remembered by all who had the pleasure of trying it.

Heather is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Jim) and Donna(Jeff), her grandchildren, Brian(Michelle), Jay, Stephanie (Jason), Bailey (Lauren), Alan (Lexi), and Lisa (Dakota) , and her great-grandchildren, Zoe Hunter, Elliot Hollister and Tanner MacGillivray.

Although Heather’s passing is a great loss for her family, they find comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her beloved husband, John. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care she received during her short stay at the Montfort Hospital. The family would also like to acknowledge the exceptional care she received at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital from the nurses, Doctors and other staff.

A graveside service will be held at the Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa on Monday, April 24, at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com. In lieu of flowers donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family.

