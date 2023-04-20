Washed away

MORRISBURG – For all intents and purposes, Morrisburg is essentially without a beach at this point in time (pictured above).

The Morrisburg beach lost an unprecedented amount of sand due to erosion over the winter and that erosion will cost South Dundas taxpayers about $20,000.

Director of parks, recreation and facilities David Jansen told council about the sand washout at the April 11 regular meeting.

He speculated that the washout occurred during the December blizzard.

“No one here has ever seen anything of quite this magnitude,” said Jansen.

His report showed that an area of about 30’x225’ requires upgrading with about 375 cubic yards of sand to reinstate the beach.

“Without sand, you don’t have a beach,” said South Dundas councillor Tom Smyth. “We have to do this.”

The additional spending was unanimously approved by council.

“The beach should not be opened to the public or host municipal aquatics programming until the repairs are made for health and safety purposes,” said Jansen in his council report.

