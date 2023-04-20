Obituary – Almon “Ab” Carl Whitteker

Peacefully at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Loving father of Kim (David) Barkley of Richmond, Danielle Whitteker (Steve Irven) of Morrisburg and Ashley Morrow (Jon Moore) of Williamsburg. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Grace, Ethan, Chelsea, Ayden, Bree, Layne, Hudson, and Brooklyn. Dear brother of Lynn Bissonnette (Richard) of Calgary, Gloria Barnhart (William) of Cornwall, Steven of Crysler and Heather Malyon (Greg) of Lancaster. He was predeceased by his mother Lorna Lascelle, his father Solon Whitteker, his brothers Bob and Lawrence Whitteker and his nephew Jamie Bissonnette. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday, April 24, from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home at 1:30pm. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are donating online, or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift: “Please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

