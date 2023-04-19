This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 19, 2023

April 19, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Washed Away;
  • UCDSB to look at flipping school start times;
  • Blue box transition moving forward;
  • Water levels increasing on Lake St. Lawrence;
  • Going electric with new Zamboni;
  • Waterfront committees get set;
  • Editorial – How to make simple plans difficult;
  • Changes to board for South Dundas Minor Hockey;
  • Almost 40 years later, Lions set the stage for 20th show;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

