This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 19, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Washed Away;
- UCDSB to look at flipping school start times;
- Blue box transition moving forward;
- Water levels increasing on Lake St. Lawrence;
- Going electric with new Zamboni;
- Waterfront committees get set;
- Editorial – How to make simple plans difficult;
- Changes to board for South Dundas Minor Hockey;
- Almost 40 years later, Lions set the stage for 20th show;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.