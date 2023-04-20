MP Passport Clinics postponed

MORRISBURG – A pair of passport clinics planned for this weekend, run by Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry Member of Parliament Eric Duncan, have been postponed.

“Unfortunately, due to the federal public service strike, this weekend’s passport clinics in Morrisburg and Williamstown have been postponed pending resolution,” Duncan said in a Thursday morning post on his social media channels. “During this time, Passport Canada is only processing emergency applications, and we are unable to know at this time how long your application may be delayed.”

Duncan said his local constituency office hours in Cornwall and Winchester remain unaffected so residents with questions can may contact Duncan’s office.

“We look forward to hosting these clinics as soon as we are able,” he said.

Duncan’s passport clinics were set to run on April 22 at the Morrisburg Legion (9-11 a.m.) and at Char-Lan District High School in Williamstown (1:30-3:30 p.m.)

