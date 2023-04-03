Obituary – Roger Salmon

Passed away peacefully at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute on Sunday April 2nd, 2023, Roger Salmon of Chesterville, age 87. Loving husband of June Salmon (nee Bartholomew) for over 67 years. Loving father of Jay Salmon (Margaret) of Chesterville and Michael Salmon (Sue) of Ottawa. Roger will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Owen, Olivia, Mia, Sebastien, and great grandchildren Dylan and Sarah. Brother of Kay Hanson (Foster) of Oshawa and Wayne Salmon (Bessie) of Gallingertown. Father-in-law of Earl McIntyre of Ingleside. Roger was predeceased by his daughter Donna McIntyre, his parents Jay and Bessie, his siblings Willis, Ellen Schatch, Percy and his special aunt and uncle Clara and Percy Merkley. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may pay their respects at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, April 12th from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Interment will be at Grantley Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

