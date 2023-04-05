Obituary – Benny Lewis

Benny G. Lewis (93) of Loveland Colorado left this earth and moved to Heaven on Sunday, March 26th. He joins his parents Mittie and Garnett Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends now worshipping God in His very presence. He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years Marlene and 4 children; Steve (Terry) of Loveland, Colorado, Mark (Wendy) of Iroquois, Ontario, Bobby (Kim) of Athens, Georgia and Lisa Rodgers (David) of Loveland, Colorado. Ben and Marlene were also blessed with the opportunity to love and spoil 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Ben’s life will be held on April 24th, 2023, at 1:00 pm. In the sanctuary of Good Shepherd Church (GSC).

3429 N. Monroe Avenue, Loveland, Colorado 80538. Reception to follow in the GSC “Family Room”. Prayers for the family as we process the loss of a man we all adored will be greatly appreciated. Any questions for the family should be routed through the Viegut Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/srch/donate-in-honor-or-memory-of someone.html?frequency_selected=2&sc_icid=impactgiving-memorial-bttn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

