Obituary – Donald Castleman

Passed away peacefully at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Saturday, April 1, 2023, Donald Castleman of Orleans, age 60. Beloved son of Barbara Castleman (nee Van Allen) of Cornwall and the late Gordon Castleman. Dear brother of Brenda Castleman of Cornwall and Ron Castleman (Christine) of Gloucester. Dear uncle of Nicholas, Melissa and Oliver Castleman. He is also survived by his aunt Sandra Van Allen (late Leland) and several cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown on Saturday, May 6th at 3 p.m. Donations to the Ottawa Humane Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

