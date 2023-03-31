Ross Video buys KBD Transportation property

IROQUOIS – One of the largest private sector employers in South Dundas has bought the former KBD Transportation facility at the corner of County Roads 2 and 1.

Ross Video announced yesterday that it has taken ownership of the KBD facility, an 11,000 square foot building and almost five acres of property. The property is diagonally across from Ross Video’s current facility.

In a statement March 30, the company said the building will be used as temporary storage and overflow parking. It is working with the Municipality of South Dundas to construct a sidewalk along CR 2 and install a crosswalk.

“Future use of the facility is yet to be determined, but Ross Video is excited about the opportunities it opens up, given the expected need for additional capacity and the talent base already present in the area,” the release said.

South Dundas mayor Jason Broad said he was excited about the company buying the property.

“Ross Video is a significant employer and part of the South Dundas culture,” Broad said. “With the purchase of the building and property, this ensures South Dundas will continue to be thriving and growing. Thanks to the KBD family for the many years of operation in Iroquois, and we will be looking forward to Ross expanding once again.”

The purchase comes just as Ross Video completes its $15 million expansion of its existing facility on the south side of CR2, which doubled the size of its Iroquois facilities.

