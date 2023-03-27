Obituary – Grada “Ada” Hendrika Swank

Peacefully at the Hartford Home in Morrisburg, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Ada Swank (nee Lieverdink) of Iroquois at the age of 88. Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter Swank. Loving mother of Henry (Gabby), Perry (Nancy) all of Iroquois, Ron (Donna) of Morrisburg, and Caroline (Keith) Rary of Dunn NC. Dear sister of Margaret (Bill) Westendorp of Brockville. Ada will be fondly remembered by her 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Derk and Grada Lieverdink, and her two brothers Al and Derk. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Hartford Activity Fund or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. The Family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Geoffrey Peters, Bayshore Home Care (Kathy McLean), the staff at the Hartford Retirement Home and the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home for the wonderful care they showed Ada while in their care. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

