Obituary – Brian Casselman

Suddenly at home on Friday, March 24, 2023, Brian Casselman of Iroquois, age 43. Much loved son of Gerald and Marlene Casselman (nee Lalonde). Dear brother of Laurie Ballantyne (Chris) of Angus. Loving uncle of Audrina. Dear nephew of Cliff Lalonde (Ann Cowie) of Innisfil, Brenda Delorme (Glenn) of St. Andrews, Doug Casselman (Mary) of Glen Becker and Donna Cutler (Lyall) of Cardinal. Brian will be fondly remembered by several cousins.

Brian grew up in Iroquois on a farm. He drove the tractor and loved helping on the farm. Brian took great pride working as a security guard at different locations such as the Canadian Blood Bank in Ottawa, he was supervisor at Upper Canada Village and just loved working there and worked at the Psychiatric Hospital in Brockville. He currently was working at the Giant Tiger Warehouse in Johnstown. Brian was a best friend to many people who came into his life. His heart was huge and was always there for anyone that needed help and or just a friend. He truly was loved by anyone that met him. He loved his music such as listening to Metallica and Slipknot and mastered playing his electric guitar. He loved spending time with his many friends, his family, going camping, Xbox, eating lots of sweets and fishing. He was beautiful inside and out and will truly and dearly be missed by all that he touched in their lives and those that touched his. He always thought of others before he thought of himself. He just adored his niece Audrina; they had such an amazing connection. He left us too soon, we love you to the moon and back forever and always, Brian/Bro. When we look up at the stars, we will see you there. Love from all of us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

