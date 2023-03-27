Obituary – Wallace Elliott

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday, March 24, 2023, Wallace Elliott of Morrisburg, age 85. Loving husband of Hettie Elliott (nee Brinson). Loving father of Arthur Elliott (Anna) of South Mountain, Calvin Elliott (Sandy) of Morrisburg, Barry Elliott (Marion) of Iroquois, Glen Elliott (Carole) of California and Debbie Thurler of Brinston. Wallace will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Wesley, Sean, Erin, Justin, Sheena, Brandon, Brittany, Mason, Brinson, Joshua, Jaymie, Jacob and his 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

